Samsung expands Gaming Hub to more TVs, adds new services

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is a unique service that allows select Samsung TV owners to play games without needing a gaming console. Now the company has confirmed to add two more services – Antstream Arcade and Blacknut to its existing services lineup which includes Xbox, Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik.

Starting in 2023, Samsung will add Antstream Arcade which will open gates to over 1,500 iconic games from the 80s, 90s and 00s like Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, Metal Slug, etc. whereas Blacknut Cloud Gaming will allow access to a wide variety of games like Metro Exodus, Overcooked and a vast collection of Disney games.

However, the bigger announcement is the fact that the Samsung Gaming Hub service will also be rolled out to select 2021 televisions by the end of this year. If you own either the 98QN90A, 32Q60A, Q70A (all sizes), or the AU8000 series, you should look out for the individual gaming apps in the Samsung App Store.

Furthermore, consumers who purchase the QN85B, QN90B, QN95B, QN800B, QN850B, QN900B or S95B till December 31, 2022, can get an Xbox controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included with their new TV.