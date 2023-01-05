Samsung Flex Hybrid is a display that folds and slides

Samsung has conjured a display innovation and it includes both folding and sliding. Samsung Display – Samsung’s display subsidiary has confirmed that they will showcase the latest and innovative display technologies in an invite-only exhibit at the CES.

Flex Hybrid

While we’ll talk about all the innovations Samsung Display will exhibit in Las Vegas, one of the most interesting ones is the Flex Hybrid display. It combines both foldable and slidable capabilities, making it the best use case for a flexible display.

Samsung has applied foldable technology to the screen’s left side and it can be slid from the right-hand side of the display. In short, allowing users to consume content on the 10.5-inch display in aspect ratio of 4:3 or on the 12.4-inch larger screen in 16:10 screen ratio.

Flex Slidable Solo & Flex Slidable Duet

First showcased at the Intel Innovation 2022, the Solo variant is where the display can be expanded on one side while the Duet version can expand from two sides, allowing the 13-14 inches display to transform into a 17.3-inch one.

2023 QD-OLED

Samsung’s 2023 QD-OLED displays also got an upgrade with IntelliSense AI and new OLED HyperEfficient EL material that lets the display brightness to peak more than 2000 nits.

Digital Cockpit

Samsung’s been showing a digital cockpit for many years but the new one seems to have combined a 34-inch display with a 15.6-inch display.

More Information