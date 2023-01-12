Leaked press images show Galaxy S23 in full

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 has been leaked, thanks to the folks over at WinFuture. Admittedly, it’s a glimpse at the base variant of the Galaxy S23 series but it’s only a matter of time we’ll see other variants up in the wild. Nevertheless, here’s a quick look and some information on the Galaxy S23.

According to the website, the phone will be available in four different colours – Phantom Black” (black), “Botanic Green” (green), “Mystic Lilac” (pink/purple) and “Cotton Flower” (white) with a design largely focusing on the immersion with a large display on the front and clean design at the back along with protruding cameras.

The website couldn’t confirm the exact hardware the phone will come with but could confirm that the base Galaxy S23 will have a 6.11-inch Full HD OLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a higher clock speed.

Samsung will unveil the full Galaxy S23 series along with other product announcements on Feb 1 at the Samsung Unpacked event.