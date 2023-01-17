Samsung unveils ISOCELL HP2 200MP camera sensor

Samsung today unveiled the ISOCELL HP2 imaging sensor with 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3” optical format that will allow users to shoot pictures in up to 200MP resolution with a minimal camera bump.

Equipped with Samsung’s Tetra pixel – pixel-binning technology – the HP2 simulates different pixel sizes to accommodate varying lighting levels. For instance, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighboring pixels in low-light conditions or approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene in 8K.

The sensor also improves the autofocus performance with Super QPD which makes focusing on all the elements in the picture faster and more accurate in low-light situations. Furthermore, with Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, users can reduce the overexposed washed-out pictures in brightly lit environments and comes with improved HDR performance.

The ISOCELL HP2 sensor is now in mass production and is safe to say that we will find this piece of important camera tech in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series when they announce on Feb 1.