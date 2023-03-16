Samsung announces the new mid-range A54 5G and A34 5G



Samsung unveiled its latest smartphone in the A-series, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. The Galaxy A54 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset, and the Galaxy A34 5G comes with the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080. Both smartphones have 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage. Both devices have an expandable storage capacity of up to 1TB with an optional micro SD card. Interestingly, Samsung offers a 6GB RAM version of the A54 and A34 in other markets. The A54 5G has a punch-hole camera and the A34 5G features a waterdrop notch. Both devices have in-display fingerprint scanner.

The screen size of Galaxy A54 5G measures 6.4-inch and is a 1080p Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. On the other hand, the A34 5G has a slightly larger screen at 6.6 inches with all other display specifications as the same. The displays on both these devices are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. However, Galaxy A54 5G also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back panel.

The duo also shares the IP67 rating for dust and water protection, which means they can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Both A54 5G and A34 5G feature a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.



Samsung phones are always known for their imaging capabilities. The Galaxy A54 5G boasts a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the A34 comes with a 48-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Both models also come equipped with a 5-megapixel macro lens. The ‘Nightography’ feature from the flagship series is also available in the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.

Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 also feature Samsung’s defence-grade security platform Knox which protects your data in real time. For both devices, Samsung has committed to offering 4 OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

The Samsung A54 5G is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet. The 128GB version will retail for Rs. 38,999 and 256GB for Rs 40.999.

The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver and will retail for Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 32.999 for 128GB and 256GB version respectively. Additionally, there are cashback offers by Samsung of Rs. 3,000.

Both devices will be available with easy EMI across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms starting March 28, 2023. Consumers can also pre-reserve the devices from 16th March to 27th March & avail the special offer on Galaxy Buds Live at Rs. 999.