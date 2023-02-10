SKT unveils Starbucks and BMW M Edition Galaxy S23 phones in South Korea

We have seen some interesting limited-edition devices in the past but if you are in South Korea, SK Telecom is treating its customers with two limited editions of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series. First up is the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra Starbucks Edition, which will be limited to 10,000 units.

The Starbucks Edition Galaxy S23 devices will come with exclusively designed goodies like a Starbucks Elma tumbler, a smart charging stand, a calendar and a desk mat. The starry design is complemented by a dedicated boot logo, a pre-installed Starbucks theme and an exclusively designed Starbucks app for this limited edition, wherein customers will be eligible for a free drink.

The Galaxy S23 Starbucks Edition is priced at 1,271,600 won whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra Starbucks Edition stands at 1,716,000 won.

Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition

Next is the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition dedicated to all the BMW fans out there. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 phone is bundled in a die-cast package of the BMW car that brings in a boatload of BMW-related accessories like a case, keyring with six BMW logos from different eras, a photobook, poster, air compressor, wireless charger, analog clock with sunglasses holder and “We are M” metal sticker.

Additionally, the phone has an exclusive theme and mimics the sound of the BMW M engine when the phone is turned on. The phone will also come with BMW Vantage app where customers can avail a voucher to upgrade their driving skills under a trained professional instructor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will be limited to 1000 units and is priced at 1,727,000 won.

