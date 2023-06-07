Samsung will host the next Galaxy Unpacked in South Korea in late July

After hinting that the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event could be held in South Korea, Samsung has confirmed that it will take place in its home country. It’s 27th Unpacked event where Samsung will reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices will happen in Seoul in late July.

The event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam and the reason Samsung chose Seoul as their new location is because as a city, it has become an “emerging epicenter of innovation and culture”.

However, a more plausible explanation is the Counterpoint Research report that confirmed South Korea showing a remarkable 13.6% adoption rate when it comes to foldable devices in 2022.