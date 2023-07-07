Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G for Rs. 16,999

Samsung India launched the successor to the Galaxy M33, the Galaxy M34 5G. Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness and Vision Booster technology. The display also features 120Hz refresh rate. One of the highlights of the Galaxy M34 5G is the 50-megapixel camera with OIS. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel 120-degree Ultrawide lens and a 13-meagapixel front camera. Galaxy M34 5G also comes with its Monster Shot 2.0 feature that allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot. There is also the Nightography feature from the flagship series is being made more accessible with Galaxy M34 5G. Galaxy M34 5G also sports the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects.

Galaxy M34 5G packs in segment-best 6000mAh battery that enables long sessions of browsing, gaming and binge watching. With a battery life that will last up to 2 days, Galaxy M34 5G allows users to stay connected, entertained and productive without interruption. Galaxy M34 5G supports 25W fast charging giving you more power in less time.

Galaxy M34 5G is powered by 5nm-based Exynos 1280 chipset and comes with only 128GB storage however, has two RAM options, 6GB and 8GB. It also comes with Dolby Atmos. Samsung is also committing four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates which is good to see. Galaxy M34 5G comes with Samsung Wallet, and its Tap & Pay feature tokenizes and stores your credit and debit cards on the phone. Galaxy M34 5G comes with best-in-class, defense grade Knox Security.

Available in three colours – Midnight Blue, Prism Silver & Waterfall Blue – Galaxy M34 5G will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Galaxy M34 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant with select bank cards. Galaxy M34 5G will go on sale on July 15, 2023.