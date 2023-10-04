Sammy Hub

The unofficial blog for all Samsung news, leaks, tips and reviews

You are here: Home / Hardware / Samsung’s latest Portable SSD boasts speeds of up to 2000MB/s

Samsung’s latest Portable SSD boasts speeds of up to 2000MB/s

By Leave a Comment

Samsung expanded its Portable SSD lineup with the T9 series. Boasting a new design, the T9 series is the first portable storage solution from Samsung that features a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface allowing the drive to achieve a sequential read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s.

Samsung says the new USB interface makes the drive faster than its predecessor, T7 by two times, allowing transfers of 4GB data in just two seconds.

Moreover, the T9 is drop resistance of up to three meters and comes with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard that keeps the internal temperature in check for sustained performance.

The T9 is backed by a five-year limited warranty with storage options starting from 1TB to up to 4TB starting from $139.99 for the 1TB, $239.99 for the 2TB and $439.99 for the 4TB.

Samsung Portable SSD T9 Product Specifications
InterfaceUSB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps)
Hardware InformationCapacities11TB2TB4TB
Dimensions288 x 60 x 14mm
Weight2122 grams
PerformanceSequential Read3Up to 2,000MB/secUp to 2,000MB/secUp to 2,000MB/sec
Sequential Write3Up to 1,950MB/secUp to 1,950MB/secUp to 2,000MB/sec
DurabilityDrop Resistant4Up to 3m
SecurityEncryptionAES 256-bit hardware encryption
Software5Samsung Magician Software
CompatibilityOperating System6Windows®, macOS®, Android™
Device6PCs, Laptops, Tablets, Smartphones
ReliabilityTemperature7Operating0°C to 60°C
Non-Operating-40°C to 85°C
Humidity5% to 95% non-condensing
ShockNon-Operating1,500G, duration: 0.5ms, 3 axis
VibrationNon-Operating20~2,000Hz, 20G
CertificationsCE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, RCM, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB, EAC, UKCA, BIS
RoHS ComplianceRoHS 2
Warranty8Five (5) Year Limited Warranty
Samsung Portable SSD T9 Product Specifications

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.