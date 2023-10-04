Samsung’s latest Portable SSD boasts speeds of up to 2000MB/s

Samsung expanded its Portable SSD lineup with the T9 series. Boasting a new design, the T9 series is the first portable storage solution from Samsung that features a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface allowing the drive to achieve a sequential read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s.

Samsung says the new USB interface makes the drive faster than its predecessor, T7 by two times, allowing transfers of 4GB data in just two seconds.

Moreover, the T9 is drop resistance of up to three meters and comes with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard that keeps the internal temperature in check for sustained performance.

The T9 is backed by a five-year limited warranty with storage options starting from 1TB to up to 4TB starting from $139.99 for the 1TB, $239.99 for the 2TB and $439.99 for the 4TB.