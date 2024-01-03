Samsung will announce the AI-centric Galaxy S24 series on Jan 17

It’s a new year and Samsung is ready with yet another flagship launch. Samsung has scheduled an Unpacked event on Jan 17 and Galaxy S24 series is expected on the menu.

Samsung says the “new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet” and confirmed by the teaser video, it will heavily focus on AI capabilities.

Samsung is hosting the launch event in San Jose and will stream the event at 10 AM PST or 11:30 PM if you reside in India.

Customers in India can pre-reserve the devices by paying Rs. 1999 where they will get benefits worth Rs. 5000, in addition to the best exchange value and bank offers.

Pre-reserve Galaxy S24