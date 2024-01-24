Samsung unveils SSD 990 EVO with 5000MB/s read speeds

Samsung’s consumer-centric Gen 5 SSD is now available. The SSD 990 EVO boasts improved read and write speeds, which in comparison with the 970 EVO is up to 43% faster. The 990 EVO boasts a sequential read speed of up to 5000MB/s and write speeds reaching up to 4200MB/s. The random read and write speeds also get a boost with up to 700K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 800K IOPS, respectively.

Samsung says users will experience faster loading times for games and large files due to the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology that directly links to the host processor’s DRAM, helping the SSD to achieve an optimized performance even with a DRAM-less design. Moreover, the 990 EVO is up to 70% more power efficient and supports Modern Standby that enables instant on/off function.

The Samsung 990 EVO comes in two storage options – 1TB and 2TB for $124.99 and $209.99 respectively and supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces.