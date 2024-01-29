Samsung BKC is company’s first lifestyle store in India

Not to be outdone by Apple with their exclusive store, Samsung this week opened their first Online-to-Offline (O2O) lifestyle store in India at Jio World Plaza mall, not far away from Apple’s store. Samsung has a strong physical presence in the country but with this store, Samsung aims to offer customers curated experiences and real-life scenarios that will showcase Samsung’s full range from smartphones to televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other products, leveraging the power of Samsung’s AI ecosystem.

Customers will be able to experience eight unique lifestyle zones that will display Samsung products and even some unreleased products.

The eight lifestyle zones are as follows:

Hobby Room – Customers can enjoy an exhilarating and immersive mobile gaming experience on an 85-inch 8K QLED TV and Samsung’s professional range of gaming monitors and laptops.

Home Office – This zone features a cutting-edge home office setup using big screens and smart monitors. Here one can connect the monitor to Galaxy Buds or make calls on the Smart Monitor with Google Meet, showcasing scenarios such as ‘distraction free work from home’ or ‘big screen conference call’. Customers can also experience next level productivity by seamlessly working across multiple screens including our monitors, tablets, laptops and smartphones.

Home Atelier – Here, customers can experience how Samsung technology can essentially transform your home to an art gallery or even a yoga studio. It showcases our premium televisions, including 8K TVs and The Frame that turns the screen into a work of art. Customers can also check out the AI-enabled Smart Yoga mat that is connected to the television, giving users real time feedback on their yoga postures.

Home Café – In this zone, customers can take a look at our bespoke refrigerators and vacuum cleaners. The colour of the bespoke refrigerators can be tailored to match the home’s colour scheme.

Connected Kitchen – Here, a professional Chef operates the kitchen and cooks healthy food, real-time. The kitchen also has an AI-enabled refrigerator, which has multiple unique features like recipe recommendations and shopping lists based on what’s inside the refrigerator. In this zone, customers can learn how to use Samsung products to manage and prepare healthy food as well as effective visitor management.

Intelligent Closet – This zone showcases our top of the line AI-enabled washing machines and dryer, and how one can plan and select laundry settings using a smartphone. This zone also talks to customers about home energy management, giving them insights about their homes and the energy consumption level of each of their appliances, using SmartThings AI Energy Mode.

Private Cinema – This is another demonstration of the connected device experience that Samsung offers. Here, customers experience the amazing 110-inch MicroLED TV while the SmartThings app connects via a smartphone to control everything from the curtains, lights, sound bar to even the air conditioner to transform the room into a movie theatre.

Mobile Zone – This is centre of the store that will showcase Samsung’s flagship Galaxy devices – Galaxy Z series and Galaxy S series – including the latest Galaxy S24 series as well as our flagship tablets, laptops and wearables.