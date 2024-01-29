Samsung’s premium X-ray devices now integrate Lunit’s AI technology for faster and improved chest screening. Boston Imaging, Samsung’s US Radiology business and Lunit Inc. have signed a three-year supply contract to integrate Lunit’s solutions in Samsung’s GM85 and GC85A Vision devices.

The AI-powered chest screening solutions are Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage. The INSIGHT CXR can detect 10 of the most common lung abnormalities, including lung cancer, pneumonia, and pneumothorax. On the other hand, the Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage is an FDA 510(k)-cleared AI solution that helps to detect critical findings, such as pleural effusion or pneumothorax.

Samsung says chest X-rays are the most requested exam in radiography and a solution like this will help to prioritise patients with suspected findings for a quicker diagnosis.

Samsung will offer the upgraded systems to North America and European markets followed by the Middle East, South America and Southeast Asia.

