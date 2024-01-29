Sammy Hub

The unofficial blog for all Samsung news, leaks, tips and reviews

You are here: Home / Hardware / Samsung’s X-ray machines are powered by AI for Enhanced Chest Screenings

Samsung’s X-ray machines are powered by AI for Enhanced Chest Screenings

By Leave a Comment

Lunit INSIGHT CXR
Lunit INSIGHT CXR
Lunit INSIGHT CXR

Samsung’s premium X-ray devices now integrate Lunit’s AI technology for faster and improved chest screening. Boston Imaging, Samsung’s US Radiology business and Lunit Inc. have signed a three-year supply contract to integrate Lunit’s solutions in Samsung’s GM85 and GC85A Vision devices.

The AI-powered chest screening solutions are Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage. The INSIGHT CXR can detect 10 of the most common lung abnormalities, including lung cancer, pneumonia, and pneumothorax. On the other hand, the Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage is an FDA  510(k)-cleared AI solution that helps to detect critical findings, such as pleural effusion or pneumothorax.

Samsung says chest X-rays are the most requested exam in radiography and a solution like this will help to prioritise patients with suspected findings for a quicker diagnosis.

Samsung GM85 and GC85A
Samsung GM85 and GC85A
Samsung GM85 and GC85A

Samsung will offer the upgraded systems to North America and European markets followed by the Middle East, South America and Southeast Asia.

Via

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.