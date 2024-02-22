Galaxy AI comes to more devices

Samsung Electronics has announced the rollout of Galaxy AI features across more Galaxy devices via a new One UI 6.1 update. The update will be accessible on the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series, starting from the end of March. In line with the recent launch of the Galaxy S24 series, this update enhances users’ mobile AI experience through a hybrid approach, combining on-device and cloud-based AI.

Now, an expanded number of Galaxy users can leverage the communication-enhancing features of Galaxy AI, accessible on AI-supported models. These features encompass the capability to customize message tones and translate messages into 13 different languages using Chat Assist. Through Live Translate, Galaxy users can engage in real-time interactions, benefitting from voice and text translations during phone calls. Additionally, with Interpreter, users can seamlessly participate in spontaneous conversations while travelling, thanks to the split-screen feature that generates live text translations.

The expanded integration of Galaxy AI throughout the Galaxy ecosystem ensures a smooth user experience in everyday tasks on AI-supported models, enhancing efficiency to new heights. Search capabilities receive a boost with Circle to Search with Google, allowing intuitive search results through a swift circular gesture. The organization features like Note Assist empowers users to create formats, generate summaries, and translate notes seamlessly, while Browsing Assist aids in staying updated by providing comprehensive summaries of news articles quickly. Transcript Assist simplifies transcribing meeting recordings and offers summaries and translations effortlessly.

The latest Galaxy update introduces a range of Galaxy AI tools that foster creative freedom even after capturing a photo. With Generative Edit, AI-supported devices effortlessly resize, reposition, or realign objects in photos to enhance the composition of an image. Additionally, users can refine any photo swiftly and easily with Edit Suggestion, eliminating the need for multiple retakes. With Instant Slow-mo, users can capture action-packed moments by generating additional frames for slow-motion videos without the hassle of reshooting. Instant Slow-mo is also available for Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 Series.