Samsung showcases QD-LED display and other innovative displays at SID 2024

Samsung Electronics’ subsidiary, Samsung Display unveiled some innovative display technologies at the recently concluded SID 2024 expo in San Jose, California. Samsung showed off the industry-first quantum dot light-emitting diode (QD-LED) display, a next-generation self-lighting technology that uses ultra-fine semiconductor particles to create RGB pixels.

Samsung QD-LED

Samsung says QD-LEDs emit light directly from the QD RGB pixels through the current drive without an OLED while the current QD-OLEDs produce color by passing light from a blue OLED through a QD-emitting layer. This results in a wide color gamut and high color accuracy for improved viewing experience and is highly efficient to manufacture due to the stable nature of the quantum dots. The working concept is a notebook-sized 18.2-inch QD-LED with a resolution of 3200󠅐x1800 pixels, high pixel density of 202 PPI and a brightness of 250 nits.

Samsung Light Field Display for Glasses-free 3D Experience

Another noteworthy showcase at Samsung Display’s booth is its Light Field Display (LFD), a type of glasses-free 3D display that automatically switches between 2D and 3D depending on the user’s gaze. According to Samsung, LFD uses display and optical technology to create the illusion of three-dimensionality by allowing the left and right eyes to see different images.

The 16-inch laptop-type LFD automatically turns on the 3D function when the user comes within 40 to 70 centimeters of the viewing distance. LFD’s advanced eye-tracking technology provides FHD-quality content by adjusting the 3D screen in real-time to the user’s eye position within a 40-degree viewing range.

RGB OLEDoS

Samsung also showcased a solution for the extended reality (XR) market in the form of RGB OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) technology. The RGB OLEDoS is based on a fine silicon mask (FSM), which is said to be superior to fine metal masks (FMM) and boasts a pixel density of 3,500 PPI.

Samsung Display also had other display tech featured like ultra-thin OLED for tablets and laptops that reduces thickness and weight by up to 20 percent and improves battery life; Flex Note Extendable; Flex S that folds two ways; Slidable Flex Duet that extends the screen in two directions; military riflescope featuring OLED; world’s first 4K 31.5-inch and 360 Hz 27-inch gaming QD-OLED monitors; and 65-inch TV panel with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.