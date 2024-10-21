Samsung brings Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition phone in South Korea

As the leading market for Samsung foldable phones, the Korean giant announced the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition smartphone for their home market. The phone goes on sale on October 25 and brings in subtle improvements to make it better than Samsung’s current foldable flagship – the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is 1.5mm thinner and is 3g lighter making its thickness at 10.6mm and weight at 236g.

The phone gets a distinct look, thanks to its black striped pattern and is also the first Galaxy Z series phone to have a 200MP ultrawide camera. The internal screen measures 8-inches when fully open with an aspect ratio of 20:18 whereas the cover display is 6.5-inches with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor along with 16GB of RAM that will offer a foldable optimized Galaxy AI experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will go on sale on all three mobile carriers – T World, KT and LG U+ for 2,789,600 won or roughly US$2000.