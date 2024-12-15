The Premiere 8K is the first 8K Association Certified Projector

Samsung’s The Premiere 8K projector has been validated by the 8K Association (8KA). Samsung has confirmed their flagship projector is the first in the industry to be certified by the association. The 8KA is a global consortium of tech companies working together to advance the adoption and standardization of 8K technology.

Samsung says the certification reaffirms their effort to deliver top notch performance for an immersive viewing experience. The projector was evaluated on a number of parameters like the resolution, brightness, contrast, color gamut, HDR, 8K upscaling and audio performance.

The Premiere 8K ultra-short throw (UST) projector was first announced at the CES 2024 earlier this year that supports content up to 8K resolution and boasts a brightness of up to 4,500 ISO Lumens that allows to watch the content in well-lit rooms.