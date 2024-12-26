It’s no secret that Samsung is an important supplier of parts for Apple’s iPhone. A new report by The Elec claims that Samsung Display (and LG Display) are working to deliver a zero-bezel display for Apple’s iPhone. However, we won’t see an iPhone with zero-bezel display any time soon. Citing multiple sources, the report mentions that the new iPhone with a zero-bezel OLED panel will probably launch after 2026 given both panel suppliers – Samsung Display and LG Display have run into an obstacle during the screen development.

To prevent side-view distortion and antenna integration for cellular connectivity, the OLED panel requires thin film encapsulation and optical clear adhesive (OCA) technologies. However, the progress is slow on the OCA front, as per the report. Apparently, Apple wants an implementation similar to the Apple Watch where the screen extends on all the sides.

If we go by the report, chances are an iPhone with zero-bezel display won’t come before 2026, which in all probability could be with the iPhone 19.

Earlier this year at the K-Display Forum in South Korea, Samsung confirmed to be working on a zero-bezel screen, in addition to multiple other display technologies, which you can check it out below.