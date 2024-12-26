Samsung teams up with SEGA to bring Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD Cards

The collaboration no one asked for but here we are with the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD Cards. Samsung USA has partnered with SEGA to bring cards with artwork of Knuckles (128GB), Tails (256GB), Sonic (512GB) and Shadow (1TB).

There’s no special content pre-loaded on the card but each card comes with the character’s face and distinct color, which means red for Knuckles, yellow for Tails, blue for Sonic and black for Shadow.

Knuckles Tails Sonic Shadow

As far as performance goes, the PRO Plus microSD cards are similar to the regular ones that offers a sequential read and write speeds of up to 180MB/s and 130MB/s respectively, and are tested extensively. According to Samsung, the cards are not only protected from water, extreme temperatures, X-rays or magnetic fields but can also withstand drops over 16 feet, resist wear out up to 10,000 swipes and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards will go on sale in the United States from next month starting from $23.99 for the 128GB card, $36.99 for the 256GB card, $68.99 for the 512GB card and $125.99 for the 1TB card.

If you are interested, you can currently signup on Samsung’s website to get a 30% discount or you can head over to Amazon right now to buy regular PRO Plus microSD cards at a discounted price.