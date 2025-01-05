New Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra renders surface

Galaxy S25 series announcement is purportedly a few weeks away but a new leak shows off the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in their distinct blue colors. GizmoChina today published some images of the transparent Spigen Crystal Flex cases that shows off the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Icy Blue and Titanium Blue colors respectively. Samsung seems to have opted for different shades of blue so as to make both the devices look unique and apart from that, the only evident change in the phone’s design seems to be a very thin bezel.

The website also states that the Galaxy S25 series will support Apple’s MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging. However, the major difference will be Samsung not integrating magnets inside the phone but users will have to purchase a case that comes with the magnetic ring that will do the heavy lifting.

This is, of course, speculation at this point but we are not sure if we want to rely on something external to use an important feature.

Nevertheless, we’ll know it all when Samsung announces the Galaxy S25 series on January 22.

