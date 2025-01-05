Samsung brings Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy Fit3 to the US

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy A16 5G smartphone and the Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker will go on sale in the United States from next week. The Galaxy A16 5G aims to offer a perfect entry-level device with a design inspiration from its premium siblings and even earning a IP54 certification to protect the phone from dust and water. There’s a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 800nits and boasts 50MP main camera sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro lens and a 13MP front camera.

Powering the phone is the Exynos 1330 processor for optimal performance with a 5000mAh battery and 25W charging support. As is the case with most phones, the fast charger will be sold separately.

On the software front, Samsung has promised to offer 6 generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades along with 6 years of security updates, which is impressive for an entry-level device.

The Galaxy Fit3 is a classy looking and lightweight fitness tracker that complements the Galaxy A16 5G or any other Android device. It is capable of tracking over 100 types of workouts, fall detection and offers detailed insights like sleep and snore tracking, blood oxygen level through the Samsung Health app.

The Galaxy Fit3 features an aluminum body that is certified to withstand water up to 5ATM and is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, an AMOLED display and up to 13 days of battery life.

Both the Galaxy A16 5G and Fit3 will be available across retailers and etailers from Jan 9 with the phone starting from $199.99 in Blue Black and Light Gray color options while the Galaxy Fit3 starting from $59.99 in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold. However, if you buy both the devices together from Samsung’s website, Samsung will throw in a 50% discount on the fitness tracker.