Vision AI enhances AI capabilities in Samsung TVs

At the CES 2025, Samsung presented the Samsung Vision AI which will enhance the AI capabilities of Samsung TVs. The new TVs will be equipped with features that will aim to improve the viewing experience.

Marquee features of Samsung’s Vision AI include Click to Search which will offer information on what’s playing on the screen like the characters, landmarks, etc. unobtrusively, and the Live Translate feature will make foreign language movies easier to understand with real-time translated subtitles with the on-device AI translation model. Samsung is also offering users to create their own wallpaper with the Generative Wallpaper feature.

The Samsung Vision AI also aims to be hubs for SmartThings, giving users real-time updates about their homes and alerting on any unusual behavior in pets or humans.