Galaxy Ring expands in size and newer markets

If the Galaxy Ring size was an issue at the launch, Samsung today expanded the coverage to accommodate thick fingers. The unique fitness ring will be available in new sizes of 14 and 15, bringing the Galaxy Ring’s size availability from size 5 to size 15. Additionally, Samsung is expanding the Galaxy Ring’s availability to 15 additional markets, making it available in 53 markets from the original 38 when it was launched in 2024. The new countries include: Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam and Zambia.

Samsung also announced an incoming update to the Samsung Health app. With the Galaxy Ring in tow, the app will report on additional parameters like a Sleep environment report, which will be delivered with the help of Samsung SmartThings; Sleep time guidance which will be enabled in the second half of 2025, will recommend the optimal bedtime and other actionable insights; and Mindfulness tracker that will help improving the user’s mental health with breathing exercises and meditation.

The new sizes of Galaxy Ring will be available in existing markets from January 22 whereas the 15 new markets will get all the sizes from February.