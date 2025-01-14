Samsung announces unique Galaxy Trade-In program

Trade-in programs generally involve exchanging of old devices for a new me but Samsung’s newly introduced Galaxy Trade-In program relaxes this requirement. While customers will be able to purchase new Galaxy devices but if needed, Samsung says customers can sell off their existing Galaxy devices without having to buy a new one.

South Korea and France are the two countries Samsung is currently piloting the program with Likewize. Customers with the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, S20, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Fold 4, Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Flip 4, Flip3 series can go to the respective trade-in website, input the required details and get an estimate price of the device. The final price, depending on the condition, can be exchanged for a discount on the new Samsung device or can be exchanged for cash.

Samsung plans to expand the program to other countries at a later date but right now, South Korea and France users can head to the links below to know more.

Samsung Galaxy Trade-In (France)

Samsung Galaxy Trade-In (South Korea)