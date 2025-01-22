Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch for Kids Experience

Samsung has teamed up with Google to launch Galaxy Watch for Kids. It’s not a new Galaxy Watch but the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE with the Wear OS and Google Family Link support.

Setting up the smartwatch for a child will transform the regular Samsung smartwatch into a kid-friendly one with the necessary guardrails that the parents can configure.

With the Family Link app, parents can control who the kids can call or text from their watch, approve apps that can be downloaded on the smartwatch, track them by viewing their location and reduce watch distractions during school hours.

For children, Samsung will sell colorful bands and there will be fun, new watch faces and Teacher Approved apps to choose from.

The Galaxy Watch for Kids experience will roll out to the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE in the coming weeks and will be available initially in the US on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks.