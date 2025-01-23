Samsung’s new Interactive Display get the AI boost

Samsung wants to transform classrooms with their new Interactive Display. Unveiled in Europe at the Bett 2025 tradeshow, the WAFX-P model is equipped with AI smarts that aims to enhance in-classroom learning.

The education-focused display now comes with Samsung AI Assistant, which brings in handy features like Circle to Search, AI Summary and Live Transcript.

Circle to Search is similar to what Samsung have on its smartphones that delivers search results when users simply circle on-screen images or text.

AI Summary will create lesson recaps automatically, making easier for review the learnings post lecture.

Live Transcript will convert the spoken words into text in real time.

Samsung has not confirmed which languages will AI Summary or Live Transcript features will support but plans to extend these features with other education solution providers.

The WAFX-P displays are Google EDLA-certified, will come in display sizes of 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch options with a peak display brightness of 450 nits and an integrated 4K camera. Powering the display is Android 15 OS with an octa-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage.