Sammy Hub

You are here: Home / Accessories / Samsung teams up with Marimekko to unveil special S25 cases

Samsung teams up with Marimekko to unveil special S25 cases

By Leave a Comment

Marimekko Cases for Galaxy S25 family

Along with the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung announced a decent set of first-party accessories for the flagship phones. But if you are looking for something unique and flowery, Samsung has teamed up with Marimekko to sell some limited-edition cases for the Galaxy S25 series.

The Finnish design house paints the cases with their signature Unikko pattern in pastel tones and case color choices of red, green or black.

Marimekko Cases for Galaxy S25 series
Marimekko Cases for Galaxy S25 series
Marimekko Cases for Galaxy S25 series

There’s no word on the price but the Samsung x Marimekko phone covers will sell in selected markets with Finland being one of the first recipients along with Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Greece, the Baltics, Benelux, the Czech Republic, Austria, Singapore, Thailand and Japan. The actual release of the cases, could vary region to region.

Samsung collaborated with Marimekko earlier last year and this will be the third time Samsung has roped them to design the new cases.

More Information

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *