Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy S25 FE, a new addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup that aims to make flagship features, including the latest Galaxy AI experiences, more accessible to a wider audience. The device, which runs on One UI 8, was introduced on September 4, 2025.

The S25 FE is positioned as a gateway to the broader Galaxy AI ecosystem, bringing advanced capabilities to a more attainable price point. It integrates multimodal AI agents that combine voice, touch, and visual input to simplify everyday tasks. Key AI features highlighted include Gemini Live, which enables real-time visual conversations, and Now Brief, which provides personalized daily updates on traffic, calendar events, and fitness. The device also features Circle to Search with Google, allowing users to get information from their screen without leaving the current app.

AI-Powered Photography and Enhanced Performance

In addition to its AI capabilities, the Galaxy S25 FE emphasizes a premium camera experience. The device features an upgraded 12MP front-facing camera powered by the ProVisual Engine, which aims to improve selfies. The camera’s Nightography has been enhanced with a low noise mode for better night shots and Super HDR for video.

Editing tools are also a core part of the creative experience. Generative Edit can automatically suggest and remove unwanted elements from photos, while Instant Slow-mo can transform any video clip into slow motion with a single tap. Other features like Audio Eraser and Auto Trim provide more control over video content.

The S25 FE is built for sustained performance, featuring a 4,900mAh battery and a larger vapor chamber for thermal management. It also supports 45W wired charging. The device’s design aligns with the Galaxy S25 series, offering a slim build with an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Security and Availability

Security for the new AI features is handled by Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments. This is supported by the Personal Data Engine (PDE) to ensure user data remains on-device and secure.

Samsung has stated that the Galaxy S25 FE will be available starting September 4th in select markets. Purchasers will also receive a six-month Google AI Pro plan subscription. The device is offered in four colors: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White, and is supported by seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

The pricing on the phone is yet to be revealed by Samsung.