Samsung announces Frozen 2 accessories for Galaxy Note10+ in Taiwan

In Taiwan, Samsung has launched exclusive Frozen 2 movie-themed accessories for Galaxy Note10+. The accessories include couple of back covers and a case for Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Note10+ Frozen 2 Smart Back Cover comes in two styles, “Snow Treasure” and “Journey”, depicting different plots of the movie. The Galaxy Buds case is themed “Snowball”.

The Galaxy Note10+ Frozen 2 smart back cover features an NFC sensor chip. When the smart back is connected via a mobile phone, the Galaxy Friends app will immediately open and automatically download the Frozen 2 smart back theme set. It consists of a dynamic lock screen, character animation, and icon pack.

These accessories are available to purchase from Samsung Experience Center, Samsung Wisdom Center, and Samsung Mall. These are limited in quantity and seem like they will not be available after December. The smart back cover, Snow Treasure and Journey cases are priced at NT $ 1,490 (approx USD 50) each, and the Galaxy Buds protective case costs NT $ 890 (approx USD 30). There is no word from Samsung about the Frozen 2 accessories availability in other markets.