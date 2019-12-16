Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Tab Active2 receive security qualification from the National Cryptological Center

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 range and the Galaxy Tab Active 2 tablet join the portfolio of Samsung devices qualified by the National Cryptological Center (CCN), Spain. All devices of Galaxy Note10 family, the Galaxy Note10 + and the Galaxy Note10 + 5G, in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 tablet, have been qualified by the CCN. Earlier Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note8 and Galaxy Note9 along with Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 tablet had received this qualification. This qualification means that Samsung guarantees the privacy and security of the users, both end-users and enterprise users. Samsung’s defense-grade security platform – Knox is built into Samsung smartphones, tablets, and wearables at the manufacturing stage. The Knox platform consists of overlapping defense and security mechanisms that protect against intrusion, malware, and more malicious threats.

The CCN is an agency attached to the National Intelligence Center (CNI) in Spain, which fulfills, among others, the function of the certification body of the National Scheme of Evaluation and Certification of Information Technology Security (ENECSTI) for products, technological and information services and systems that are used in their field.