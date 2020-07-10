Samsung Pay now supports TransferWise cards in UK

Samsung has added TransferWise to its growing list of card issuers in the United Kingdom. The new partnership will allow users to add two TransferWise’s cards launched last month – TransferWise debit Mastercard and the TransferWise debit Mastercard for Business and enable Samsung Pay users do multi-currency transactions from their phone.

Handy for when travel eases out after the pandemic and will allow users to transact in more than 50 currencies.

Current Samsung Pay partners in UK include debit and credit cards from HSBC, Santander, American Express, Cornercard UK, Curve, Danske Bank, Engage, First Direct, John Lewis Finance, M&S Bank, Nationwide Building Society, PerfectCard, Prepaid Financial Services, Starling Bank and The Co-operative Bank.