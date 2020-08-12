Galaxy Note20 Ultra display with variable refresh rate is more power-efficient

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3088×1440) and today Samsung Display has confirmed that the display on Samsung’s latest flagship phone utilises tech that helps save battery and frees up processing power for other operations.

The display is equipped with variable refresh rate that adjusts the refresh rate as per the task that the user is currently doing. For instance, playing a game, the display will scan at a rate of 120Hz, play a movie at 60Hz, email at 30Hz or view still images at 10Hz.

This adaptive frequency helps the efficient use of the display, which according to their tests, help reduce power consumption of the display by up to 22 per cent.

Tech like these also come at a cost, which is if you are buying the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. The phone is up for pre-order in many countries, which starts from Rs. 1,04,999 in a country like India or $1300 if you live in US.