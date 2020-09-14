Another Unpacked event scheduled on Sep 23

Samsung’s Unpacked events used to be biennial but this year’s different. The company has announced yet another Unpacked event with a tagline claiming that it’s an event for every fan.

If you have been keeping up with Samsung leaks in the last few weeks, you’d know Samsung is referring to the Fan Edition phone. We know about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition but considering an Unpacked event, should we also expect Fan Edition of other devices?

I guess we’ll know the answer on September 23 at 10 AM ET (7:30PM IST).