Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to feature 120Hz display refresh rate, revealed via hands on video



Samsung has been aggressively launching its phones across segments. The upcoming smartphone in the A-series, the Galaxy A52 5G will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy A52 5G will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms, of the camera, the Galaxy A52 5G sports a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel primary lens, supported by 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses. The front camera is 32-megapixel via a punch-hole.

Galaxy A52 is a 5G device and is powered by Snapdragon 750 5G chipset. It features dual-SIM functionality along with support for memory expansion. The internal storage of the phone is 128GB and will also come in 256GB storage. The memory options would be 6GB and 8GB. Galaxy A52 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

Thanks to Moboaesthetics, we have a full early hands-on video of the Galaxy A52 5G

