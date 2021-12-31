Benchmark confirms PM1743 SSD’s super-fast speeds

Samsung announced the PCIe 5.0-based PM1743 SSD for enterprises last week and now we have got the first benchmark of the drive, courtesy Intel’s Chief Performance Strategist. The benchmark was originally slated for CES 2022 but since Intel has canceled their in-person presence, Ryan Shrout took to Twitter to reveal his findings.

Shrout shows a PC powered by Intel’s Alder Lake Core i9-12900K CPU with Asus’ ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard. EVGA’s GeForce RTX 3080 GPU takes the first PCIe 5.0 slot while the second one hosts an adapter with the Samsung PM1743 SSD.

Once installed and running, the SSD clocks under 14,000MB/s (13,829 MB/s to be precise) in the IOMeter test. In comparison, a PCIe 4.0 drive like the WD SN850 recorded under 7,000MB/s throughputs or almost half of what Samsung’s new SSD can do.

Perks of the job! Was going to save this demo for #CES2022 but with that off the table, why not just share it with everyone right now?! Here’s a 12th Gen ⁦@intel⁩ Core i9-12900K system paired with a new ⁦@Samsung⁩ PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD getting over 13GB/s!! pic.twitter.com/oyL08KzDtV — Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) December 30, 2021

Shrout also put two PM1743s in RAID0 configuration and expectedly, the speeds are insane. RAID0 PM1743s recorded a throughput of 28304MB/s.

A few asked why we didn't show both of the PCIe 5.0 drives running at the same time. Fine @IanCutress here you go. Addressing them independently in IOmeter for a combined bandwidth over 28 GB/s!! https://t.co/107wlJ4wit pic.twitter.com/c8fecGkxli — Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) December 30, 2021

Samsung worked with Intel on the PM1743 to resolve “complicated technical issues” during the initial phase. The mass production of Samsung’s first enterprise SSD is expected to be in the first quarter of 2022.

