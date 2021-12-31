Benchmark confirms PM1743 SSD’s super-fast speeds

Samsung announced the PCIe 5.0-based PM1743 SSD for enterprises last week and now we have got the first benchmark of the drive, courtesy Intel’s Chief Performance Strategist. The benchmark was originally slated for CES 2022 but since Intel has canceled their in-person presence, Ryan Shrout took to Twitter to reveal his findings.
Shrout shows a PC powered by Intel’s Alder Lake Core i9-12900K CPU with Asus’ ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard. EVGA’s GeForce RTX 3080 GPU takes the first PCIe 5.0 slot while the second one hosts an adapter with the Samsung PM1743 SSD.
Once installed and running, the SSD clocks under 14,000MB/s (13,829 MB/s to be precise) in the IOMeter test. In comparison, a PCIe 4.0 drive like the WD SN850 recorded under 7,000MB/s throughputs or almost half of what Samsung’s new SSD can do.
Shrout also put two PM1743s in RAID0 configuration and expectedly, the speeds are insane. RAID0 PM1743s recorded a throughput of 28304MB/s.
Samsung worked with Intel on the PM1743 to resolve “complicated technical issues” during the initial phase. The mass production of Samsung’s first enterprise SSD is expected to be in the first quarter of 2022.
