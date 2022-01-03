2022 Neo QLED TVs bring improved picture quality, 144Hz refresh rate

Moving from the Micro LED lineup to the more consumer-centric series — the 2022 Neo QLED TVs take picture performance to the next level. Available in both 4K and 8K resolution models, Samsung has confirmed some of the models in the new line will support 144Hz refresh rate, allowing gamers for a smooth gaming experience along with HDR10+ GAMING. The models will be showcased at CES.

But if we are talking about the lineup as a whole, the new Neo QLED TVs are equipped with the Neo Quantum Processor that brings features like advanced contrast mapping with BLU (backlight unit) that ups the Quantum Mini LEDs’ brightness to 14-bit gradation. Add to it, the Shape Adaptive Light technology to analyze content and control the shape of light from the Quantum Mini LEDs for improved HDR performance and Real Depth Enhancer algorithm that creates a sense of immersiveness.

The TVs also come with EyeComfort mode that adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone according to the ambient light and audio enhancements like Dolby Atmos, OTS (Object Tracking Sound) that moves the sound according to the object on-screen and OTS Pro that integrates up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound.

Just like other 2022 Smart TVs, the Neo QLEDs are powered by Tizen OS with Smart Hub that brings game streaming services via Gaming Hub, Watch Together, NFT Platform and Smart Calibration.