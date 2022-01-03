Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle TVs come with a matte display

Samsung’s Lifestyle television range that includes The Frame, The Sero and The Serif have also got an upgrade. The TVs now come with matte display that has anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties. Samsung announced these TVs alongside the 2022 Micro LED TVs and Neo QLED TVs announced for the CES.

The integration of matte display has earned three verifications from UL for being ‘Reflection Glare Free’, ‘Discomfort Glare Free’ and ‘Disability Glare Free’.

The Frame ranging in sizes from 32-inches to 85-inches lets users display artwork on their anti-glare screen.

The Serif is the premium option that comes with a matte finish body to complement the matte display and now gets a 65-inch screen size option taking the full range from 43-inches to 65-inches.

The Sero TV is meant to watch those vertical social media videos allowing users to rotate the screen horizontally or vertically. It also comes with vertical Multi View option that lets users enjoy two different content simultaneously.

Samsung’s Smart Hub interface gives access to features like Gaming Hub, Watch Together, NFT Platform and Smart Calibration.