Samsung MIMO is a full-length fitness mirror

Another device to slip through the cracks is Samsung’s MIMO. It’s a full-length “fitness mirror” that is powered by Tizen OS. The mirror display supports touch and responds to voice and gestures.

MIMO display attempts to make working out fun and more inclusive by allowing to exercise with friends and works with other Samsung devices like TVs, smartwatches, Galaxy Buds and services like Samsung Health. The listing says the display allows video content streaming, including live classes, monitor posture and customize it with multiple user profiles.

MIMO is also a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree, just like the Game Screen — a 55-inch rotating 4K display for gamers.