Galaxy Tab A8 gets priced for India

We knew the Galaxy Tab A8 was coming to India and Samsung has finally confirmed the pricing and availability of the affordable A-series Galaxy Tab. Ideal for kids virtual classes during the pandemic, the tablet comes with a screen recorder and Samsung Kids to make their limited tablet use interactive.

The 2022 edition of the Galaxy Tab A8 is claimed to be the most powerful Galaxy Tab A tablet yet and it comes with a 2GHz octa-core processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM, and 32GB, 64GB or 128GB storage options. The 10.5-inch TFT display supports 1920×1200 (WUXGA) with an aspect ratio of 16:10, Dolby Atmos supported quad-speakers, 8MP camera, 5MP front-facing camera, microSD card slot (up to 1TB) and 7040mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging support.

As expected, the Galaxy Tab A8 will start selling from Jan 17 in gray, silver, and pink gold at a price of Rs. 17,999 for the base 3GB+32GB Wi-Fi-only variant whereas the 4GB+64GB variant will go for Rs. 19,999. The LTE variant is priced at Rs. 21,999 for 3GB+32GB and Rs. 23,999 for 4GB+64GB. As an introductory offer, customers can avail a Rs. 2,000 cashback on ICICI Bank Debit & Credit cards and can get the Rs. 4,499 Book Cover case for just Rs. 999.

