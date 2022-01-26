Samsung 2022 QLED TVs, monitors earn Pantone validation

Samsung’s recently announced QLED TV range are now Pantone Validated. Pantone has confirmed that Samsung is the latest partner to score the validation for Pantone Matching System (PMS) Colors and Pantone SkinTones.

This makes Samsung the first partner to earn the certification for its HDR-enabled devices that includes 20 models overall or 15 QLED TVs in both 4K and 8K and five monitors.

The Pantone Validation is a testament of the picture quality and a confirmation that it has undergone strict testing and calibration to achieve accurate color reproduction and skin tones of diverse colors.

Samsung announced its new range of Neo QLED TVs along with some monitors earlier this month at the CES 2022.