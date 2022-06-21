Samsung unveils Viewfinity S8 monitor for creative professionals

Samsung has expanded its Viewfinity monitor lineup for creative professionals who seek color accuracy and performance. The Viewfinity S8 (S80PB) is one of the first models in 2022 that will come in 32-inch and 27-inch screen sizes.

The factory-calibrated IPS monitors support UHD resolution and bring in a wide color gamut of 98% DCI-P3 along with VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 support. The monitor comes with a bunch of connectivity options like a Display Port, HDMI, USB-C. It can also double up as an all-in-one dock and boasts construction made out of repurposed ocean-bound plastics.

The Viewfinity S8 also features some certifications like the ‘PANTONE Validated‘ from PANTONE, which means it can reproduce more than 2,000 colors and 110 skin tone shades in the PANTONE SkinTone Guide; UL verified Glare Free monitor that reduces light reflection; and Intelligent Eye Care certification from TÜV Rheinland.

The monitors will go on sale in select regions by end of June.

More Information