One UI 5 Beta Program is a go for Galaxy S22 series

Hot on the heels of Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices, they have announced its One UI 5 open beta program for the Galaxy S22 series, which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. One UI 5 has evolved from the previous generation with new customization, security and accessibility features The open beta is now available in the United States, Germany and South Korea and will be followed by other countries later this year.

Customization has been the focus for Samsung with its One UI user interface and One UI 5 brings in new ways to customize with more color options to suit the user’s style. One can now get up to 16 preset color themes based on their wallpaper and 12 more color options for their home screens, icons and quick panels. Moreover, users can customize their home screens by stacking widgets of the same size on a single location.

Another feature that One UI 5 lets users make their phone ‘own’ is by changing preferred languages or various apps. For instance, one can have English set as the preferred language on Facebook but Hindi when one uses WhatsApp. Reorganized menus offer easy access to ringtone volume and vibration intensities.

Additionally, One UI 5 has a new dashboard to see the security status of the phone, improved accessibility features, and tips and tricks in the Pro and Pro Video mode to click better quality pictures.

Samsung says new features will be added throughout the duration of the beta.