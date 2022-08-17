Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming display gets priced

Samsung first announced the Odyssey Ark during its CES keynote earlier this year. Now the company has shed more details on the product, including its price. The Odyssey Ark is priced at $3,500 in the US and brings in an interesting set of features at that price range.

It is the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen that boasts a Cockpit Mode aka vertical orientation that allows to rotate the display with HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt and pivot. Adding to the usability of different viewing modes is the Ark Dial that lets adjust screen settings and modes like Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Quick Settings and Game Bar. For instance, Flex Move Screen is an innovative way to adjust screen sizes ranging from 55-inches to 27-inches with different aspect ratios – 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9, thus, mimicking the experience of a multi-monitor setup. The Game Bar shows handy info like FPS (Frames Per Second), HDR (High Dynamic Range) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and allows changing settings such as screen ratio, response time and Game Picture mode.

On the picture and audio front, the Odyssey Ark is powered by Quantum Matrix Technology to maximize the quality output from Quantum Mini LEDs at up to 4K resolution. It has a refresh rate of 165Hz, 1 million:1 contrast ratio, 1ms GtG response time, Dolby Atmos support via the 60W sound output.

Additionally, the monitor also supports Samsung’s Gaming Hub that gives quick access to cloud-based gaming on platforms such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna.

