Samsung launches 4 TB T7 Shield Portable SSD

Samsung has launched its newest external storage device, the PSSD T7 Shield (Portable Solid State Drive). The device offers storage capacity of 4 TB. T7 Shield is pretty handy, equivalent to a credit card, and features read speed of up to 1,050 MB/s making it ideal for creative professionals and adventure seekers who are always on the move.

With USB 3.2 Gen2 and embedded PCI NVMe technology, the PSSD T7 Shield provides read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, significantly reducing waiting times and accelerating workflows. The device is up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs), making it an excellent choice for transferring high-quality videos or editing heavy files.

The PSSD T7 Shield is designed with a strong aluminium body, making it water and dust resistant with an IP65 certification and shock-resistant from drops up to three meters. This device is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, making it an ideal choice for photographers and content creators.

This SSD is also highly compatible with various host devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and professional cameras, thanks to its USB power specifications. It comes in blue, grey, and red colours and is available for Rs. 34,889 on Amazon.in.

Product Page