Samsung and McAfee announced the extension of their nine-year partnership. Through this partnership, Samsung smartphones, including the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, and Galaxy Book3 series, will come pre-installed with antivirus protection powered by McAfee. In addition to smartphones, the partnership expands to protect Samsung tablets and PCs better.

With 537 new and unique threats discovered every minute, according to McAfee Labs, it’s more important than ever that consumers take control of their digital lives. By choosing Samsung devices powered by McAfee’s antivirus software, consumers are provided easy access to robust online protection that will help keep their personal information safe, which can reduce the risk of identity theft.