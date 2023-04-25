Samsung and Xbox team up to offer free-to-play Gaming Zones

Samsung Electronics introduced a new free-to-play Gaming Zone with Samsung screens in collaboration with Xbox at Microsoft Experience Centers (MEC) in London and New York. In June of 2022, Microsoft’s Xbox joined Samsung Gaming Hub, the world’s first smart TV platform to include the Xbox App on Smart TVs. With this partnership, Samsung Gaming Hub users can stream over 100 high-quality games through the Xbox App by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass.

To bring the experience to more gamers, Samsung Electronics has partnered with Microsoft to introduce a dedicated space where gamers can play their favourite Xbox games on the Samsung Gaming Hub. Multiple Samsung Smart TVs and gaming monitors have been installed in the MEC to provide an exciting and unique gaming experience.

The Gaming Zone in both London and New York City across the Microsoft Experience Centers on Regent Street and Fifth Avenue, now has three dedicated gaming areas incorporating a wide range of Samsung gaming screens3 for everyone to enjoy — either as a seasoned gamer or those new to cloud gaming.

The three gaming areas are:

Cloud Gaming Zone — featuring 55-inch Neo QLED Smart TVs for game streaming via the Samsung Gaming Hub. Visitors can instantly play the biggest games from Xbox and other top gaming partners with no downloads, storage limits or console required. Just switch on your TV and play.

Living Room Zone — showcasing 98-inch Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TVs in London and an 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV at the store entrance in New York.

Tournament Zone — with 24-inch Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitors (London) and 27-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitors (New York) that give gamers the option to play games on Xbox Game Pass or Xbox console, providing flexibility for all gamers.

Powered by Tizen, the Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform bridging hardware and software for a better player experience. Instantly play thousands of games from Xbox, Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik, with Antstream Arcade and Blacknut coming in 2023.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is the new home for gaming and entertainment with Twitch, Spotify and YouTube Gaming integration that gives players easy access to enhance their experience. No storage limits, no downloads, and no console or PC required — all players need is a Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller and an internet connection to start playing.