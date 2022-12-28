Samsung launches a 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor in Korea, Taiwan

Samsung has expanded its gaming lineup with the all-new 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) monitor. Equipped with Quantum Mini LED technology, the monitor promises excellent color reproduction for the best gaming experience. It boasts a million-to-one dynamic contrast ratio and features local dimming zones for perfect blacks. The monitor also earns certifications from VESA Display HDR 600 and HDR10+ as well as Glare Free certified by UL for its matte display.

On the gaming side, the Odyssey Neo G7 supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and supports Samsung’s promising Gaming Hub service that allows users to stream games from Xbox, Nvidia and others without needing to connect to an actual console.

The monitor also comes with features like Game Bar and Flex Move Screen that was first introduced on the Odyssey Ark, OTT app support, integrated 20W speakers and connectivity options like two HDMI 2.1 ports, Display Port 1.4, two USB 3.0 ports.

The Odyssey Neo G7 will be available in South Korea from Jan 2 for 1.25 Korean won or roughly US$980 along with other models like the 2023 Odyssey G7 32-inch and 28-inch (G70B) and the Odyssey G5 32-inch and 27-inch (G51C).

In Taiwan, Samsung has priced the monitor at NT$39,900 which converts to about US$1,300 and will be available from mid-Jan.