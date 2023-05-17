Samsung Galaxy S23 now available in new Lime colour

Mobile manufacturers keep introducing new colours to their phone line-up to keep buyers interested. After Apple introducing a Yellow colour for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Samsung has added the Lime colour to the its Galaxy S23 phone. In addition to the Lime colour, Galaxy S23 is currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colours.

Reiterating the specs of the phone, the Galaxy S23 comes with an triple rear cameras, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS & 3X optical zoom. Galaxy S23 features a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Super HDR technology.

The Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy ensures premium experiences, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming and the world’s fastest mobile graphics. Galaxy S23 is certified for reduced environment impact. Galaxy S23’s premium experience can be sustained through the years with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Galaxy S23 comes with Samsung’s end-to-end Samsung Knox protection, which has received more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform or solution on the market. The Security and Privacy Dashboard on Samsung Galaxy gives users full visibility over who has access to their data and how it’s being used. With just a glance, it is easy to see if personal data is at risk and receive simple prompts to change settings for a more secure experience. Users can also decide exactly which applications and programs get access to their data and how it can be used.

Galaxy S23 in lime colour will be available in two storage options – 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB – and is priced at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively.

Consumers also have the option to club Rs. 8,000 upgrade bonus with Rs. 5,000 cashback on their purchase, bringing the net effective price of Galaxy S23 8/128GB and 8/256GB to Rs. 61,999 and Rs. 66,999 respectively. Consumers can also opt for 9 months no-cost EMI on HDFC can also be included with this offer.