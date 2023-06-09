Samsung India has announced Galaxy F54 5G which it touts to be as the most premium Galaxy F series smartphone. One of the highlights of Galaxy F54 5G is the 108-megapixel camera, that features Astrolapse and Nightography. In terms of the phone specifications, Galaxy F54 5G is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 processor. It comes with 8GB memory and 256GB of storage.

Galaxy F54 5G has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display. As mentioned in the beginning, the Galaxy F54 5G features a 108-megapixel primary camera with larger pixels, thanks to nano-binning technology that takes in more light. Galaxy F54 5G has a dedicated Night Mode as well as Auto Night Mode, and with AI based Multi-frame processing that can capture up to 12 frames for a better photo.

Galaxy F54 5G also comes with dual-track image stabilization solution with OIS and VDIS. OIS compensates for camera shakes by physically moving the lens in the opposite direction of the motion. Galaxy F54 5G’s OIS hardware has a 1.5 degree corrective angle, which allows the camera to neutralize larger shakes for smooth recording. VDIS uses software to compensate for the camera’s movements and comes with 1 kHz of motion sampling frequency to provide for faster and more accurate magnitude and direction analysis.

Galaxy F54 5G supports ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the main and selfie cameras.There is a 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Galaxy F54 5G comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. The phone comes with Android 13 and One Ui 5.1. Samsung will provide 4 OS updates, meaning, the F54 5G will go up to Android 17.

Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8+256 GB storage variant only and in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27 999 with select bank cards.