Samsung launches Galaxy Fit3 for Rs. 4,999



Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy Fit3, its latest fitness tracker. As Samsung’s newest wearable device, the Galaxy Fit3 features an aluminium body with an expanded display, enabling users to conveniently monitor their health and wellness data directly from their wrists, 24/7.

The Galaxy Fit3 showcases an aluminium build and a 1.6-inch display, 45% wider than its predecessor, facilitating easy access to detailed insights with just a glance. Its lightweight and sleek design ensures comfortable wear throughout the day, complemented by a prolonged battery life of up to 13 days. Users can personalize their tracker with over 100 preset watch faces or their photos as backgrounds, while also enjoying the flexibility to effortlessly swap bands to match their style and routines.

Samsung prioritizes sleep for overall wellness, and the Galaxy Fit3 continues this tradition by offering advanced sleep monitoring tools. Users can wear the device throughout the night to track sleep patterns, including snoring detection and blood oxygen level monitoring, providing valuable insights for better sleep habits. During the day, users can track over 100 types of workouts, review exercise records, and monitor health metrics such as heart rate and stress levels, all while enjoying 5ATM and IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

For added safety, the Galaxy Fit3 introduces features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. In case of a fall, users have the option to call emergency services promptly. Additionally, users can leverage the device’s connectivity within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, using it as a remote control for smartphone cameras, media playback, and even syncing modes between their Fit3 and paired smartphone.

The Galaxy Fit3 is priced at Rs. 4,999. However, Samsung is offering a flat discount of Rs.500. It comes in three colour options: grey, silver, and pink gold.